Now that we all have to endure the crazy 25 mph speed limit on a state highway through Burlington City, maybe the police will start ticketing the many pedestrians who are too lazy to cross safely at the crosswalks.

Richard Rauth, Riverton

Thank you, Andy Kim, for your measured, thoughtful response to the call for impeachment. You took the pulse of your district, evaluated the evidence using your background in national security, and reached a difficult decision. Proud to be your constituent.

Sharon Stokes, Riverton



The abhorrent and narcissistic plutocrat who is incompetently running this tribalized nation like a moronic reality show was a total embarrassment at the U.N. Trump's glaring indifference to permanent dangers of global climate change is disgraceful.

Nancy Muccolini, Eastampton