Measles looks quite spry for a disease the United States eradicated back in 2000.

The highly contagious infection — it's about four times catchier than the flu — is enjoying a resurgence this year, racing through pockets of unvaccinated people, most of them children, to sicken more than 1,200 patients in 31 states so far in 2019. The state Department of Health has confirmed 14 cases of measles in Pennsylvania.

Doctors and health officials have blamed measles' return on a vocal crowd of anti-vaccination advocates and a set of exemptions baked into state vaccination laws that allow parents to avoid inoculating their children.

Many so-called anti-vaxxers use scare tactics to persuade parents to ignore a formidable body of research showing that the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine does not cause autism. As a result, parents have been tapping those exemptions with growing frequency and that has led to measles outbreaks among unvaccinated children here and elsewhere.

At the center of the issue is a philosophical tug-of-war between public health and personal and religious freedom and that debate is happening in Harrisburg with the introduction of two competing pieces of legislation.

Before we get into the bills, we'll point out that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled way back in 1905 that states have the ability to protect the public from infectious diseases even at the cost of personal freedom.

We believe that ruling, which empowered states to require children be vaccinated before going to school, was as correct then as it is today. We believe unvaccinated people, particularly children, present a public health hazard and place an unnecessary burden on the health care system, given that one in five people who catch the measles has to be hospitalized.

So we support Senate Bill 653 from Sen. Daylin Leach, D-17, whose district includes nine municipalities in Montgomery County. SB653 would eliminate Pennsylvania's religious and philosophical vaccination exemptions.

While our board was unmoved by defenses of "philosophical" exemptions, we understand that religious freedom is a basic liberty on which this country was founded and we considered ways those using a religious exemption could be accommodated, particularly in our schools, without elevating the risk of an outbreak. But given the highly contagious nature of the disease and the fact that, after exposure, it can be spread for days before symptoms set in, we believe that home-schooling is the best option for children who are unvaccinated due to religious convictions.

We do not support House Bill 286 from Rep. Daryl D. Metcalfe, R-12, of Butler County. The so-called "Informed Consent Protection Act" would require doctors to treat unvaccinated children, limit what they can do to encourage vaccines and bar them from requiring patients or their parents to sign a liability waiver if they decline vaccinations.

Make no mistake. These provisions are designed to make it easier for parents who don't want their children vaccinated and tougher for physicians to encourage them to reconsider. Today 94% of all pediatricians fully vaccinate their own children and advocate that their patients do the same. HB286 should put a scare into them.

Metcalfe sounded the "personal freedom" alarm at a press conference introducing the legislation when he said, "This is not communist Russia. This is the United States of America." Yet, the bill would impose draconian punishments on physicians who violate it — first offense is a $1,000-fine, a second offense would be suspension or revocation of their license.

What's to stop a patient with an agenda from filing a fraudulent complaint that their doctor "scolded" them for not getting their vaccinations simply to cost the physician $1,000 or, worse, to imperil the physician's medical license? That doesn't sound at all like something that should happen in America.