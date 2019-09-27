Luis Rodriguez was convicted of killing his girlfriend, Alicia Stalheim, at a trial last week.

There was a chilling disconnect at Luis Rodriguez's homicide trial last week in Erie County Court.

The crime at the center of the trial was brutal. In broad daylight on Nov. 24, Rodriguez followed his girlfriend into the eastside Pizza Hut where she worked and gunned her down in the space of only two minutes.

When detectives later asked Rodriguez why he committed the killing, the explanation he offered seemed so small in comparison.

"She always laugh or make fun of me," Rodriguez said of his girlfriend, 25-year-old Alicia Stalheim, during the interview.

Other evidence presented at the trial suggested that Rodriguez became angry after a text exchange in which Stalheim texted him "LOL," or laughing out loud.

Rodriguez, 49, claimed not to know why the texts angered him when he took the stand in his own defense.

"I really don’t know why," he told the jury. "I lost control and I shot her."

Rodriguez's lawyer, Alison Scarpitti, told jurors there was no evidence that the couple's relationship involved violence before the killing. But, as Chief Deputy District Attorney Erin Connelly pointed out, violence is not the only form domestic abuse can take.

Earlier in the day on Nov. 24, Rodriguez left Stalheim chocolate-covered strawberries and a note on her car. The note read, "I love you and I'm never going to let you go" — a message that took on a more ominous meaning after the shooting.

A jury quickly convicted Rodriguez of first-degree murder, or a premeditated killing, after hearing the evidence. He was also convicted of shooting Stalheim's pregnant coworker at the Pizza Hut, 27-year-old Ashleigh Fuhrman, who survived and testified at the trial. Fuhrman went on to have a healthy baby but still cannot control her hand because of nerve damage from the shooting.

Rodriguez faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole at his sentencing Oct. 29.

Stalheim's murder bookended a year in which domestic-related killings surged in Erie County. With nine such deaths in 2018, Erie County had the second-highest number of domestic-violence homicides of any county in Pennsylvania, coming behind only Philadelphia County, which had 15 domestic homicides.

Rodriguez's case showed just how quickly a relationship can turn deadly.

It also brought to mind a quote, widely attributed to "The Handmaid's Tale" author Margaret Atwood, that captured the case with unsettling accuracy: "Men are afraid that women will laugh at them. Women are afraid that men will kill them."

Erie Times-News staff writers share their views from behind the scenes, stories and bylines. Madeleine O'Neill can be reached at 870-1728. Send email to madeleine.oneill@timesnews.com.