In Timothy L. O'Brien's article with the headline, “Mike Pence's Doonbeg visit...,” published in the Sept. 5 edition of the Bucks County Courier Times, Vice President Pence's Chief of Staff Marc Short told reporters that President Trump basically told Pence to stay at his hotel.

Short told reporters as much, “I don't think it was a request, like a command. It's like, ‘Well, you should stay at my place,’" Short said, "It wasn't like, 'You must.'” But by late Tuesday night, Pence's team had backed off that thought.

This reminds me of President Clinton when he said,“Define ‘Is’.” How much do you think President Trump charged Pence's — the government's — entourage? I guess politicians are all the same, they just wear a different political party.

Bob Flowers

Richboro