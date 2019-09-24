If a candidate offers $50 to secure a vote, it is a criminal offense. But if he offers one million students $50,000, he could be president.

Should a person who chose not to go to college have to pay off the loan of one who did?

Should a person who got through college without debt due to choosing a work/study program have to pay off the loan of one who chose indebtedness?

Should a taxpayer be forced to pay off the debt of a student who used part of the loan to finance traveling the world for pleasure?

Should a former student who worked hard after graduation to pay off her debt be forced to now pay off some other student's debt?

Should parents who just paid off their child's student debt now be reimbursed and/or be exempt from paying off the debt of another student?

W. F. Trainer

Washington Crossing