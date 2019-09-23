Vote yes on Rancocas Valley's school referendum

On Tuesday, Rancocas Valley Regional High School will seek voter approval of a $13 million bond referendum to provide critically needed funds to continue to improve the school, as it endeavors to provide the highest-quality education to the students in the five-town area surrounding Mount Holly.

I plan to vote yes. Here’s why:

My three children were all educated there, and I value the diversity of the student body, faculty and curriculum, as it prepared them for a world in which our nation is growing even more diverse racially, ethnically, religiously and socially.

RVRHS is a microcosm of America, a true e pluribus unum: "out of many, one." Some decry that we spend too much on education. I say we do not spend enough. Our children are our future, our resource for developing a better, more humane and just world.

My grandchildren will curse the day I was born if I am ever viewed as having been part of the problem rather than one who was willing to do what is necessary to make this a better world.

I encourage voters in this part of God’s green Earth to support this challenge. Invest in our own future. Vote yes.

Kent R. Pipes

Hainesport

95% of Fox News reporting is false

Whenever I read letters or vents decrying the "lying fake news" and to ignore all that, I laugh out loud. Turn on any Fox News program for one night. Have snopes.com and factcheck.org pulled up. Type in any statement or news report mentioned on said newscast and ask if this is fact.

Guess what? Ninety-five percent of that reporting is false.

So try that experiment just once and come back again with the fake news statements. Except you will have to comment on the above news experiment before you make future statements that have no basis in fact.

I really can't wait to hear the various comments after people try this.

Donna Evans

Mount Laurel