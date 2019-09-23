Some reflections on my 62 years of life as an American citizen:

1. We have been at war half of my life and we’ve lost both wars.

2. The food we eat is no longer safe, as there has been more and more recalls.

3. The water we drink, in many cases, is no longer safe due to lead contamination.

4. The middle class is shrinking due to foreign imports and we’ve become like a Third World country with very rich and more and more poor.

5. We have spent billions of dollars to go to the moon and for what? A couple rocks? As Jim Morrison would say, “People walking on the moon, smog will get you pretty soon.”

6. The human race is like a cancer on the Earth, destroying all in its path.

7. Every day we go deeper in debt and this is a world where money talks.

8. The planet has been liquefying since the Ice Age and we are like the Bob Dylan song lyrics, "How many times can a man turn his head and pretend he doesn’t see?"

9. Pretty soon there will be no Christians in the land of Christ.

10. We have taken God out of the schools and haven’t replaced him with anything. It’s tyranny of the minority.

11. The war on drugs has been lost and we haven’t found a viable. America is like Chicago in the 1920s, only instead of booze it’s drugs and violence.

12. During the Democratic debates, none of these issues will be discussed. It’s all about guns and abortion, two issues that will never be solved for everyone. It seems we are just spinning our wheels in mud.

13. You cannot make America great again by taking on $1 trillion in debt as the Trump administration plans to do.

14. Everything starts with the trade imbalance. We borrow money to make up for the money leaving the country.

Just a few reflections on my 62 years of life.

Jerome Francis Miskulin, Center Township