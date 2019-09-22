I'm writing to refute Melissa Ziegler's letter about saving the district $2.3 million and the prompt action of the current board. First, the actual cash obtained is $790,000, with the rest as lower future interest payments. Blackhawk still carries $41 million in debt.

I'm the finance chairman and was not made aware of their intentions until a couple days prior to the August meeting. At the Aug. 13 meeting, I asked to have other institutions make bids. The underwriter used is known to be one of the most expensive in the region. I was told it would take at least a month to get something together and that we had to act now. The vote was scheduled Aug. 15 at which time I had PNC make a presentation. So much for that month. Again, the 5-4 majority voted against bids and went with Boenning & Scattergood. I informed them the Federal Reserve was scheduled to meet in September and because of the inverted yield curve, the Fed had no choice but to lower rates. The majority had no patience and insisted we had to act now. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve dropped rates by a quarter point, costing them $72,500 in savings on $29 million. What's more, I know that PNC could have beaten Boenning & Scattergood by 1.5 percent. Instead, we paid B&S about $190,000, which is $42,500 more than PNC.

As a professional trader, I was aware of how the bonds were sold. B&S priced its bonds about 20 basis points higher, costing the district another potential $58,000. All told, I figure we're short-changed by over $150,000. On the date of the bond placement, they were sold within a half hour. Usually, a placement of this size takes two hours-plus to conclude. This is because they offered slightly higher yields to entice investors.

Here's the slimy part: I have a document showing Moody's completed the bond rating Aug. 16. Such a process takes a couple weeks to do, which means someone in the district authorized this in late July — without board consent. The vote occurred Aug. 15t, which if it had gone 5-4 the other way, the district would have been out roughly $27,000 to Moody's. Who authorized that risk? Is this why certain members insisted we act? So much for transparency.

Ironically, Mrs. Ziegler never met a school tax raise she didn't support. She railed against the stadium project, promising prioritized spending, yet she used additional taxpayer money to finish the project. She rails against others, yet is proud of the recent charade.

Dr. Frank Makoczy, school director, Blackhawk Region 2