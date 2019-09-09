Democracy works best when all of our citizens participate in the process. Right now, however, barriers remain that make it hard for people to vote.

Work schedules are one of the biggest impediments. People like doctors, nurses, caregivers, first responders and others who work long or nontraditional hours or have long commutes frequently have to choose between supporting their families and doing their civic duty.

New Jersey is among more than two dozen states to modernize its absentee ballot system to allow optional vote by mail so hardworking residents are not penalized and can fully exercise their rights. That should be commended, not criticized — “The trouble with trouble-free absentee voting,” Aug. 28. All voters, even voters who have never missed an election, welcome more flexibility and choice in deciding when and how to cast a vote.

The notion that this somehow increases the risk of fraud is absurd. Many states across the country already allow their citizens to vote by mail, so it has been tested and proven.

In Pennsylvania, where we run elections like it is still 1937, the year most of our election rules were written, lawmakers are considering legislation that would add our commonwealth to the ranks of 30 states and the District of Columbia that offer citizens the option to vote by mail. It has been a long time coming — and it should be done before the next major election in 2020.

Increasing flexibility and choice reduces barriers to voting and gives all citizens the opportunity to participate in our elections.

Ray Murphy

Philadelphia