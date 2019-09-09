It’s amusing how a tax cut comes with a cost, but to whom? The $100 billion cost over 10 years The Washington Post editorial speaks of represents the tax revenue government won’t have to spend. Let’s be clear, there are those who pay earned income taxes and those who don’t, so not everyone will benefit from a tax cut.

So, why is there never a spending cut to go along with the tax cut? Ordinary people have to balance their ledgers by not spending what they don’t have. Our government should do the same.

Penny Vigna

Warminster