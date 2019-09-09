With a dangerous hurricane threatening our country, Trump brought a map into the Oval Office that showed that Alabama homeowners should prepare for the coming storm. It was an official map from the National Hurricane Center that he had added his own voter-rich state of Alabama to, with his Sharpie.

Must he be correct about everything? Must he alone be right and even his experts be wrong? We need to vote him out so he will understand that America is not a television show that he can just change because he was elected president.

He is a selfish dope that needs to be put in a place where he cannot endanger people's lives. Please vote for anyone but Trump.

Art Miller

Newtown Township