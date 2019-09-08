In the interest of fairness, the letter by the Grey Nuns to President Trump beseeching him, "to end all divisive and polarizing rhetoric," should also be sent to Nancy Pelosi, Democratic presidential candidates, MSNBC, CNN and left-wing talking heads.

Akos Swierkiewicz, Upper Makefield

“I know more than the generals,” has now been replaced by, “I know more than the weathermen.” What’s next, the “I know more than the sports commentators,” announcement?

Steve Dietz, Langhorne

Trump is living his supporters' dreams — obscene wealth he didn't earn; doesn't pay taxes; rips off people; bullies those he doesn't like; celebrity with a VIP lifestyle — all without any legal repercussions. He's their immoral fantasy life come true. But now it’s coming to a swift end, very soon.

Barry Lynn, Newtown