A “bill of rights” for survivors of #sexualassault in Pennsylvania, created by passage of #PASenate Bill 399, is now in effect. It ensures victims aren’t prevented from receiving a forensic medical exam & are told results, & that evidence is treated with the care it deserves. — @SenatorMensch (Senator Bob Mensch, R-24)

The Bucks County SPCA is looking for a new home for Waffles the miniature horse. There's just one catch: Waffles and his best friend Hemingway the goose are a package deal. — @PennsylvaniaGov (Commonwealth of Pennsylvania)

Thank you, Mr. Bob, for training our flag crew on the proper handling of the American flag. Our students learn to raise and lower the flag each day from a Navy veteran. #cbsdfemo — @CBDoyleElem (Doyle Elementary School)

Join us for the second weekend of our Polish-American Festival at @OLCZShrine in Doylestown, PA. September 7th & 8th (Saturday & Sunday) 12:00 NOON - 8:00 PM — @OLCZShrine (Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa)

The 2019 festival is shaping up to be a fantastic weekend! Don't know your way around? Check out the festival map at http://dtownartsfestival.com. — @DoylestownArtsFest (Doylestown Arts Festival)