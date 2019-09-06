On Aug. 16 the BCCT editorial board published an editorial titled “We like Wegmans, but not on Stony Hill Road.” This editorial was published before any applications were submitted, before any technical studies were completed and before any public hearings were held for any proposed development. Simply put, this editorial was published before any actual facts about any proposed development had been vetted.

In this age of “fake news” and “the death of expertise,” the editorial board should be ashamed of itself for publishing an editorial based on their assumption that “We mean we don’t think it will literally fit there.”

After years of development and review by internal teams and the Bucks County Planning Commission, the township board of supervisors passed an updated Comprehensive Master Plan for the township this year. The BCPC commended the township for “continuing efforts to guide growth and development through sound planning principles.” The plan, based on guidance from the BCPC, allows for the consideration of mixed-use development within the historically struggling Office/Research district along Stony Hill Road.

This is because the O/R district, a relic of outdated planning and zoning concepts that produced suburban sprawl throughout the region, simply does not work in today’s world.

People are drawn to mixed-use projects because of the amenities they tend to offer such as plazas, retail, parks and sidewalks that foster interaction among community members — interaction that wouldn’t normally be possible in a traditionally, car-centric design model. The trend towards mixed-use property for sale attracts millennial and baby-boomer buyers in search of more vibrant, walkable neighborhoods. Even the owner of McCaffrey’s Supermarkets agrees that mixed-use is appropriate for the area and would “fit” nicely.

In an article published by another local news source, Jim McCaffrey seemed to be keen on the idea of mixed use in the township at the proposed Prickett location. As the owner of a large business with several stores in our region, McCaffrey knows that mixed use is good for the area.

Citizens of the township seemingly agree — a petition in favor of the proposed development has garnered 1,292 signatures while a petition against the proposed development has garnered only 215 signatures.

This is in spite of the fact that some anonymous group spent thousands of dollars to send an anonymous mailer filled with misinformation to approximately 12,000 township households in an effort to pack the recent planning commission meeting that had to be rescheduled due to the large number of residents in attendance.

There is now a new group, led by a former township Supervisor, Darwin “Dobby” Dobson, who recently moved back to the township after he cut his term short, that has formed to oppose the proposed development. In their literature, they state that the township is “for sale” and uses examples of various development projects to scare residents into believing their misinformation.

It is more than a little ironic that, on the list of developments that Mr. Dobson lists as negative to the township, he lives in the largest one — Regency — and voted in favor of nearly all of the rest of them.

Rather than opposing a proposed development before an application with any data has been submitted for review, perhaps the editorial board of the BCCT should be writing editorials and investigating deeper into why an anonymous mailer filled with misinformation was sent to approximately 12,000 township households.

Karen Vander Laan is a resident of Lower Makefield Township.