It has recently come to my attention that Erie's Streamline Moderne Greyhound terminal may be threatened with demolition.

The Erie terminal is unique among all of architect William S. Arrasmith's more than 60 streamline terminals because it so effectively incorporates the elements of the Streamline Moderne style on a lot size and in a location that defy its application. In this regard, it is similar to the Frank Lloyd Wright Usonian homes that utilized Wright's signature architectural features on a significantly reduced and modified scale.

Streamline Moderne was the architectural style that the Greyhound bus company adopted as its built corporate identity from the mid-1930s until 1948. Arrasmith was Greyhound's lead architect during this period and the Erie terminal is his most imaginative application of this design.

The number of surviving Streamline Moderne Greyhound terminals is now only a handful and each one is a proud possession of the city that is privileged to be its site. These surviving terminals play a significant role in their host city's architectural environment. A nearby example is in Cleveland, Ohio, which is the location of the last example of Arrasmith's Streamline Moderne terminals. It is now an integral part of Cleveland's Playhouse Square district.

In cases where a Streamline Moderne Greyhound terminal has occupied property the use of which is to be altered, they have either been utilized in their original form or incorporated in the new construction. A shining example of this approach is the Washington, D.C., terminal that became the welcome center and lobby for a modern high-rise building.

Erie has an exceptional opportunity to utilize its very special Greyhound terminal in a way that will further enhance the attraction of its vibrant downtown scene.

— Frank Wrenick, Cleveland, Ohio

If Sturgis can manage

huge rally, why not Erie?

There was a recent article in The Wall Street Journal about Sturgis, South Dakota. This town of 7,000 people somehow manages to get half a million people who come to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and drop around $800 million. How can a small town like that manage it, when Erie could not pull off a much smaller turnout?

— Bill Ulrich, Girard

Rise Erie patients deserve

more privacy, dignity

I am writing out of concern for the dignity of the Rise Erie.

Every morning when I drive on West Eighth Street, I see patients in a queue outside its front door. These people are waiting in all types of Erie weather. Many have canes, walkers and wheelchairs. These individuals have prescriptions from physicians to access medical marijuana products. They are not scoring on the streets.

I feel this treatment is against HIPPA. I believe that a more compassionate and respectful method of treating these individuals should be developed.

— Nedra K. Richards, Erie

Senate must pass Lower

Health Care Costs Act

I have pulmonary hypertension, a rare, incurable disease. If left untreated, the life expectancy is three years. When I was first given my medication, the nurse told me to guard it with my life. That little bag of sample pills cost $10,000. The drugs I have to take cost more than $12,000 a month.

I am very fortunate to have been awarded grants that help pay these astronomical prices. Not everyone is as lucky. Drug prices in this country are out of control, and Congress needs to step in. The bipartisan Lower Health Care Costs Act in the Senate can help fix this broken health care system. No one in America should have to deal with this financial stress while dealing with devastating diseases. When Congress returns from recess, Sens. Pat Toomey and Bob Casey must push to get this bill on the floor and vote yes. Our lives depend on it.

— Jackie Mehler, Erie

Erie arts events tickets

make wonderful gifts

If you missed "42nd Street" at the Erie Playhouse, you really missed out on an excellent production. It celebrates Broadway, Times Square and the people who make the magic of musical theater. To all of the singers, dancers, choreographers, musicians and everyone involved behind the scenes, great job. Again, we are so blessed to have such talent right here in our community.

So many people don't take advantage of the arts in Erie. Many people have never attended a performance at the Erie Playhouse, the Erie Philharmonic or even an area high school's production. Question for you: How many of you spend time picking out just the right birthday, anniversary or Christmas gifts for your loved ones? Ever consider tickets? You would provide a wonderful night out that your family and friends would thank you for over and over again. So save your time and buy tickets. You'll be glad you did and so will the recipients.

— Patti Rogerson, North East