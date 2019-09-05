Right balance of capitalism and socialism needed



By and large, the political parties are offering a choice of one of two bananas. The Republican Party says to pick the capitalist banana. The Democratic Party says to choose the socialist banana. Based on what party the people identify with, they not only select the suggested banana, but they also defend their choice to the death.

What they don't realize is that they now have both bananas and that to select one is to give up the other.

In our high school civics class, we were told, "Beware the plebiscite." The reason we should be careful and thoughtful is because the plebiscite is structured for the advantage of the powerful, not the voter.

Most every country in the world generates income through capitalism. The profits of capitalism are then taxed to support the country's socialism.

If you select capitalism, which socialist systems are you willing to forgo? The military? It's 100% socialism. It generates no income and is supported only by our taxes. The police? Mostly socialism, supported by taxes. Our schools? The government itself? Should we replace government with anarchy?

If one chooses socialism, remember that China did that. It didn't work. Now they are in the process of choosing capitalism to generate the income to support their one-party system and their socialism.

What we truly need is the addition of a third banana. That third banana is good governance that tries to find the right balance between capitalism and socialism.

Leon C. Czartoryski

Florence