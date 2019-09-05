With the new school year upon us, it’s crucial parents and teachers talk to students about school safety. This year, the different threats to safety can seem overwhelming for parents. One new trend unfortunately picking up steam in America’s schools is vaping and marijuana.

Over the past 30 years, school health programs have put a premium on warning students about the harmful effects of cigarettes and alcohol.

Now, vaping is rapidly becoming the latest public health crisis — delivering harmful, addictive substances to kids, some as young as middle school, undetected. It’s a two-fold problem.

According to the National Institutes of Health, seven in 10 teens report being exposed to e-cigarette advertising. And it’s working. A recent study found “a dramatic increase” in youth vaping, with more than 37 percent of 12th graders reporting vaping in the past year. Tobacco Free Kids reports that more than 11 percent of Pennsylvania’s high school students are using e-cigarettes.

A 2017 study out of California found 11th and 12th-graders who had used e-cigarettes had twice the risk of ongoing cough, congestion, wheezing, or developing bronchitis. This means health problems now and continued consequences down the road.

A new study, published in JAMA Pediatrics, finds odds of marijuana use among young people who have used vapes were three and a half times greater than those who have never vaped.

Knowing this, the titans of addiction are looking at new ways to make profits. And they see marijuana as their new cash cow, dumping billions into marijuana companies and vaping giants such as Juul in hopes of cornering the market on the intersection of marijuana use and vaping.

Over the last few years, marijuana vaping has risen significantly, up more than 50%. A student on a bus, behind the wheel of a car or sitting in a classroom can vape high-potency marijuana and avoid detection.

Vaping marijuana comes with significant risks and consequences. Just last week, the U.S. Surgeon General issued a public warning to teenagers and pregnant women about the health effects of vaping marijuana.

Vaping oils can contain up to 99% THC. Ten times stronger than Woodstock weed. Marijuana can still be smoked as a joint but it’s increasingly common to find it in vape oils, waxes, dabs or other forms, including a variety of kid-friendly edibles like gummies, candies, and sodas.

A recent study found one in five youth and one in 10 young adults who started using marijuana within the past three years became addicted to marijuana. Furthermore, regular use of marijuana has been linked to IQ loss, psychosis, depression, and suicide.

The problems aren’t just about mental and physical health. A more permissive environment is impacting kids in the classroom as well. In Anchorage, Alaska, school suspensions for marijuana use and possession increased more than 141% from 2015 (when legalization was implemented) to 2017. Tragically, it’s also likely becoming a contributing factor in the loss of life for young people. Colorado toxicology reports show the percentage of adolescent suicide victims testing positive for marijuana continues to increase.

Parents and educators need to know the signs of marijuana use among children and their friends. As with traditional pot smoking, marijuana vaping can give users bloodshot eyes, dry mouth and thirst, an increased appetite, and shifts in behavior and mood. Parents may also notice a change in friends and a decreased interest in previously enjoyed activities. You may also find vaping paraphernalia, like pen-shaped devices that look like flash drives, and pods or cartridges that contain THC oil.

Most importantly, if you do find your child vaping pot, talk to them and help them understand the consequences. A healthy and productive future for our kids depends on it.

Dr. Kevin Sabet is the president of Smart Approaches to Marijuana, a Virginia-based nonprofit organization that opposes marijuana legalization and commercialization.