Kudos to the Pennsylvania Redistricting Reform Commission.

It has crafted a model for how Pennsylvania should redraw congressional and legislative districts that, while imperfect, would largely remove politics from the all-important process and restore public trust in a system that we believe is both broken and fixed.

By allowing the majority party to draw the lines, those in power stay in power by using a divide-and-conquer strategy that diffuses the minority party's influence and effectively nullifies its members' votes.

The commission, created pursuant to an executive order from Gov. Tom Wolf, spent nine months working on the model and engaging the public on the topic. It issued four identical surveys taken by more than 1,100 Pennsylvanians. It held nine three-hour public meetings — three more than the executive order required — in every corner of the Commonwealth and more than 100 of the 300+ attendees spoke out on the issue. It also took more than 200 comments online.

The public told the commission what we've been saying all along: the current process is not transparent, it's ripe for political manipulation, it has allowed politicians to abuse their power when creating district maps, and it needs to be reformed.

Here's the commission's recommended solution. The commonwealth should create an 11-member, independent panel. Each party would pick five members, but only two of them could be registered with that party. The other three could not have been registered with that party in the last five years. The 11th member, a consensus builder, would be appointed by the governor but have no voting rights.

Anyone who has held public office at the federal or state level, been registered as a lobbyist, or held a staff job with anyone in those positions would be ineligible.

The group would take public comment and use it to help draw five maps containing compact and contiguous districts that attempt to avoid splitting counties, cities, townships, boroughs and wards. Whenever those splits occur, the map should include a written rational for why the split was necessary.

The commission would not be able to consider the address of any individual, the voters' political affiliations or previous election results. It would also be required to accept any map drawn by any citizen. All of the maps would be released to the public for inspection.

The 10 voting members would then narrow the field to three maps. Advancing a map would require seven votes, not the six that'd represent a simple majority. The final three maps would go to the General Assembly or one of its relevant committees. The legislators would ultimately choose one of the three maps without having the power to alter them.

While we're sure the commission's proposed process has its flaws, we'll take it.

It's disappointing that GOP members of the Pennsylvania House seem prepared to leave it. Republican legislative leaders opted not to send appointees to the commission and, after its report was released last week, House Republican spokesman Mike Straub said, in part, that "an 11-member panel will never be as representative of the commonwealth as 253 legislators and the governor is..."

It'll also never be as self-interested. We'd argue that whatever credibility the 11-member group loses by having not been elected by the residents would be more than offset by the fact that its members could freely act without their paychecks, power and pet causes hanging in the balance.

It's worth noting that when the Wolf-appointed Pennsylvania Redistricting Reform Commission issued its first survey its members were disappointed to see that respondents tended to be white, female and left-leaning. So they issued three more surveys — one to 105 Republican voters, one to 117 black voters and one to 100 Latino voters.

Even in the Republican-only poll, survey takers said they'd most trust a citizen's commission to handle redistricting. It topped by a wide margin the other options, which included a group of elected officials, the entire General Assembly, the governor and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

If Straub and House Republicans want to claim elected officials are the best representation of the state's citizens, then they should prove it.

We don't mean to pick on Republicans here. If the Democrats controlled the legislature in Harrisburg, we'd be hearing the same arguments out of them. Both sides have injected politics into the redistricting process over the years. That's the nature of politics. And that's the problem.