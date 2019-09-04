Those who knew Chace Numata, whether for years or after a single meeting, won't be the same after the Erie SeaWolves' catcher's death.

It took hours to get my fingers to type.

The shock of the news was just too much.

From the moment that Erie SeaWolves catcher Chace Numata was taken to the hospital Friday, the severity of his injuries made it a 50-50 chance that he would survive.

But I didn't want to accept that.

No way someone so good and someone who brings so much joy to those around him would be taken away at 27 years old.

All weekend, the plan was to write a column about the generosity of people because of a fundraiser for the Numata family.

It reached $20,000 in just 24 hours.

It became apparent how loved Chace Numata is around the country and in baseball circles.

Then the news came.

He fought for his life for four days, but it was a fight he couldn't win.

I count myself more than fortunate for having the chance to meet Chace and cover him this season. He was always one of the last players to the clubhouse after each game because he spent so much time signing autographs and taking photos with kids. Most players just want to get into the shower and relax, but he always made time for the fans.

When he arrived in the clubhouse after wins, it was party time for Chace. He would put together entertaining and outstanding dance moves around the clubhouse to celebrate the win. His teammates loved him and looked to him as the leader of the team.

What really stood out about Chace, aside from his personality, was his unselfishness. What most people might not realize is when you are in Double-A at 27 years old, it's a long, hard road to get to the big leagues.

Add in the fact Chace was with his third organization and was the backup catcher for half of the season, he had every right to be bitter and upset.

But he wasn't.

Chace was a leader who always gave everyone else the credit. After he caught a combined no-hitter in April, the only thing he wanted to do was give Alex Faedo and Drew Carlton credit. The catcher is nearly as important as the pitchers in a no-hitter, but he wanted Alex and Drew to get all of the attention.

Chace started the season as the backup to Jake Rogers and showed up every day ready to help out. When Rogers was promoted and Kade Scivicque was in Erie, Chace was the backup once again.

It's no coincidence that the SeaWolves played their best baseball when Chace became the everyday catcher.

The SeaWolves wrote "NUMI" on their hats over the weekend in Akron, Ohio, and the hashtag #ForNumi went viral on Twitter as well wishes came in from baseball players, coaches and fans from around the country.

Chace was the perfect teammate and the friend who would drop everything to hang out in a moment's notice.

He had an incredible family who watched every pitch of every game as a support system despite being in Hawaii. Thankfully the Numata family made it to Erie by Saturday to be with him in his final days.

Everyone who knew Chace, ranging from years of friendship to just meeting once or twice, will never be the same without him here.

Rest in peace, Numi.

Erie Times-News staff writers share their views from behind the scenes, stories and bylines. Tom Reisenweber can be reached at 870-1707. Send email to tom.reisenweber@timesnews.com.