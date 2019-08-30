Congressman Mike Kelly's interview in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 1 did not contain any forehead-smacking gaffes. Perhaps because of that, his comments about foreign attacks on American elections have gone largely unnoticed.

"I'm not sure you can stop meddling in any election," Kelly is quoted as saying.

And this: "I have friends who are Libertarians who don't want anything filtered, who want to let it all out there and say we'll figure it out ourselves," although "others" say it's "really dangerous."

"There's always going to be that debate, and it is a good debate," he concluded.

A good debate?

This is our representative shrugging his shoulders when asked about a hostile foreign nation attacking our sovereignty — attacks that violate federal law and are prohibited in the Constitution. Kelly took an oath to uphold these laws, regardless of what his Libertarian friends might be saying.

A recent report released by the Pentagon detailed Russia's efforts to destabilize democracies around the world. One of its key tactics is to find countries whose leaders, among other things, "lack the will to resist."

There is nothing in Kelly's Times-News interview — neither in its summary nor in its direct quotes — that doesn't scream "lacks the will to resist."

Congressman Kelly owes it to the 16th District to clarify his comments. Perhaps he'll claim he's been misquoted or had his remarks taken out of context. Again.

If they truly reflect his beliefs, Kelly is demonstrating a failure of will to honor his oath of office and should resign.



— Richard Boler, Erie

Bayfront smokestack is an

eyesore, what can be done?

I would like to know when something is going to be done about that eyesore of a smokestack in front of our the beautiful Blasco Library and Erie Maritime Museum and the lovely new Scott Enterprises hotel.

I wonder if the hotel guests will like looking out the window at it. I think it's time someone did something about it. Maybe Nick Scott Sr. could pay someone to paint it. Just wondering.

— Carolyn Bard, Harborcreek

Pedestrians, others need

to heed rules of the road

Because I drive daily on West Grandview Boulevard, speed limit 40 mph, I am concerned about the walkers, joggers and bikers with whom I share the road. Many have evidently never learned the proper side of the road they should use.

Joggers and walkers, keep to the left facing motor and bicycle traffic, with bikers on the right, the same as cars. They also need to wear light or brightly colored clothing to make themselves visible to traffic, particularly in the early morning and evening hours.

My dad taught me this as a little girl.

— Barbara Lorei-Horn, Erie

Trump exhibits signs of

real mental health woes

This venue requires brevity. So if you have an argument with me, it is really an argument with Madeleine Albright, "Fascism A Warning" (2018), or the text I use for personality workshops, "The Wisdom of the Enneagram" (1999). Details are there. I will list page numbers. Consider this referral counseling.

My point: Many sincere prayers and dedicated actions are needed regarding the mental health of President Donald Trump. He is seriously mentally ill (due to stress) and will only get worse, not better.

This insight is supported in the textbook cited above. Written in 1999, before politics, it mentions Trump by name, page 293, and devotes a whole chapter to his personality type, The Challenger, page 287. It includes a 1 to 9 scale that measures the "levels of health" for Trump's personality, page 242. People at level 9 need to be in an institution of confinement and/or care. Stress moves you down the scale. Trump, at his best, is at level 6. His style makes this prediction possible: He will only get worse. Levels 6 to 9 in abbreviated form are:

Level 6, confrontational, intimidating: They fear that others are not backing them up, and they may lose control. They try to pressure others to do what they want through threats and oppression.

Level 7, ruthless, dictatorial: They fear that others are turning against them. Feeling betrayed and unable to trust anyone, they become determined to protect themselves at any cost. They feel they are beyond the pale of society and can be predatory, vengeful and violent.

Level 8, delusions of greatness and wealth, terrorizing: They attack potential rivals before they can threaten them. They respect no boundaries. Delusions of invulnerability lead them to endanger themselves and others.

Level 9, sociopathic, destructive: They can go on rampages, remorselessly ruining everything in their path.

Trump's stress is not going to improve, and his mental health will only deteriorate. He is a clear and present danger to America.

— Rev. John M. Scott, Millcreek