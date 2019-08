It's obvious that any “red flag” laws are an infringement of rights as defined under the Second Amendment. Further, the Second Amendment enables law-abiding citizens to protect their rights under the Fourth Amendment and Fifth Amendment.

How does someone protect their homes from illegal search and seizure without a gun? Some may suggest using the garden hose. Perhaps we should call them “knee jerk” laws. Always a bad idea.

Errol Warboys

Levittown