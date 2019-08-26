Since when does one vent writer speak for all of Lower Makefield? And why is it assumed that everyone showing up for the zoning meeting are against it?

Pat Elliott, Lower Makefield

Wegmans was politically denied access to the Yardley area five-plus years ago. They deserve to be here, and anyone looking to be hired will be waiting in line for a position. They are a cut above to shop for quality and expertise. I welcome them.

Mary Brady, Lower Makefield

Current television programming has become the best sleep aid available on the market.

Len Franckowiak, Newtown