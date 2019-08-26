From acne to attitude, my son goes back to school a full-blown teenager.

By the time you read this, my son will have entered Conneaut Middle School as an eighth-grader.

We all remember those years in which we entered a school building as the oldest kids, in which even we nerds had "cred" by association with the ruling class.

This past summer, J.R. grew into that role faster than I could keep up. He spent three weeks away from home and I swear he came back a full-fledged teenager, complete with acne, which I knew how to deal with, and an attitude, which I did not.

He suddenly "needs" a new wardrobe consisting of nothing but black and white name-brand athletic wear. That I can understand. But apparently, so do I. The other day, I put on a favorite magenta shift dress for work, and he asked why I was wearing my nightgown. The next day, tongue in cheek, I asked him if I looked OK before I left, and he didn't even look up from his phone to say "Fine, Mom."

He informs me when my jokes are not funny. (He's wrong.) Pushing my buttons is one of his favorite pastimes. But I should also say that he does his part around the house, such as mowing the lawn and taking out the garbage and helping his grandparents — all without complaint. He always thanks me for things like making dinner and getting his favorite snacks at the store.

As the school year starts, just a few weeks before his 14th birthday, I'm glad to say I like his friends and that he's a decent student. He's smart enough to do better and could goof off a bit less. I wish he'd read more and take his piano lessons more seriously. But he seems to know right from wrong and there's — ahem — nothing wrong with his self-esteem.

I wish I could say the same thing about myself, but I've learned that kind of confidence is not something mothers get to enjoy. For us, there's just two hands tightly on the wheel in heavy traffic moving fast. In two short years, I'll wish all he wanted was new clothes — and not a death machine on four wheels into which we'll pour money.

So I'll put him on the bus with a bad joke, hoping he'll rule the school with a gentle hand, and I'll try to stay in the right lane on my way to work — in spite of all that saltwater stinging my eyes.

Erie Times-News staff writers share their views from behind the scenes, stories and bylines. Jennie Geisler can be reached at 870-1885. Send an email to jennie.geisler@timesnews.com.