I read with interest Senator Tomlinson’s guest opinion regarding charter schools in the Bensalem School District. While I agree with the senator’s position on the need for changes to the 20-year-old funding formula for payments to charter schools, there are two themes from his piece that need to be addressed very deliberately, and with specific facts.

First, School Lane Charter School (SLCS) does not cost Bensalem taxpayers any additional dollars, nor is Bensalem School District’s budget deficit caused by the existence of a charter school. There is a cost to educate every child living in Bensalem. The 800-plus Bensalem residents attending SLCS could not be absorbed into the current district school buildings without the addition of classrooms, teachers and other services. Since SLCS receives only a portion of what Bensalem School District spends on educating a student at its facilities, aren’t we saving the community money by educating those 800-plus students at our facility?

Additionally, the existence of SLCS is not the reason property tax dollars have increased. Bensalem School District sets its own budget based on what it deems necessary to educate the students in the district. As a charter school, we then receive a percentage of that budget based on what Bensalem spends. We don’t set what the district spends, nor do we set the increases in taxes. We get a percentage of what it decides to spend. Could property tax increases come from the increased number of students in the township and the increased costs of funding the underfunded state pension plan?

Second, accountability is demanded from us, and we do deliver results. Charter schools are highly regulated and put under a microscope, which we welcome, even to the point where School Lane Charter School produces an annual report for the district and state to review. Furthermore, as readers may know, we recently went through a process required every five years to renew our charter. This was incredibly thorough and conducted by the authorizing school district. This five-year public review of all aspects of the charter school is NOT something any district school is required to undertake.

Our charter renewal is a testament to the positive impact we have in this community, particularly for students who thrive in an inquiry-based learning environment focused on individual needs. With small class sizes such as our 12-1 student ratio, students feel emotionally and intellectually safe. To this end, we are extremely proud of our 71 2019 graduates, who were accepted to 97 colleges and universities and earned $1.28 million in scholarships.

School Lane Charter School offers Bensalem residents the option to choose a school that is different. Choice is not about one school being better; it is about letting families choose among different kinds of schools and ways of learning. As we compete to attract students, we push each other to innovate.

We make each other better, and this is in the best interest of our students.

Finally, SLCS offers the only free, public education based on the International Baccalaureate (IB) tenets, which challenge students to excel in their studies and personal development. IB encourages respect for different cultures and points of view, as students grow into knowledgeable and caring young adults who are motivated to succeed and help create a better, more peaceful world.

As for the funding formula, let’s get rid of it. Let’s sit around a table and have a positive, informed discussion on what it should look like. But, I can tell you, the solution is not to swap one special education formula based on averages for another proposed by the senator. I, for one, am in favor of funding special education based on what is actually spent by the charter school.

School Lane Charter School has demonstrated its commitment to changing the funding formula for charter school payment with a special agreement with the district in our current charter, saving the Bensalem School District nearly $600,000 from what is allowed under the current law.

That is fair.

Karen Schade is CEO of School Lane Charter School.