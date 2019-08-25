Should stewards of public art in public places be expected to gather input before making changes?

As Erie celebrated the completion of SatOne's public art mural at Dobbins Landing this month, another prominent mural was quietly being covered up by a giant advertisement.

This sad news became apparent as I returned to the city late last week and entered the baggage claim area of Erie International Airport. I was looking forward to being greeted, as travelers had been for the past five years, by a mural that demonstrates core values in our community include celebration of its people, showcasing its history and the importance of art.

What I found in place of the Northwestern Pennsylvania Aviation Wall of Fame mural and information placards was a wall-sized healthcare ad.

The mural and information display was commissioned by the late Chris Rogers, who was then the airport's executive director, with input from the airport authority's board of directors. They hired Marine Corps veteran, pilot, teacher and small business owner Ehren Knapp of Erie to complete the mural that would serve as the Wall of Fame's background. Knapp's created several placemaking murals around the city, including along A.J.'s Way at Gannon University and "Erie Industry" on West 12th Street. Recently he achieved international recognition for his aviation art.

Knapp's airport piece depicts planes old to new in flight, each with a tie to a member of the Wall of Fame or to the airport.

Below the mural were placards detailing the aviation exploits of each Wall of Fame member. There was, for example, Major Earl Abbott of Springboro, who was last seen alive during World War II flying into history while pursuing a German plane in his P-51 Mustang fighter. He is one of several Wall of Famers lost while serving this country. Others achieved high distinction, such as Skylab and Challenger astronaut Paul J. Weitz and Navy aviator Captain Brian Whitten, both Erie-area natives.

Today their stories, once displayed along the large side wall of the baggage claim, appear on an easy-to-miss video kiosk and Knapp's mural is completely obscured by the ad.

I contacted Knapp to tell him how much I missed the Wall of Fame and to learn more about what was going on. It didn't take long before it was clear that nobody let Knapp know changes were coming.

My next move was contacting airport Executive Director Derek Martin, who, in response to my questions, said there had not been any public discussion before the changes and there had not been a formal vote on the changes by airport authority board.

He pointed to growth of the facility as a major driver for the changes. The airport's master plan calls for the removal of the mural wall to expand the baggage claim area, although no date has been set for this to occur. "Nothing in the airport is permanent," he said. "You have to have the ability to grow."

He did not immediately know how much revenue was generated by the advertisement as those arrangements are handled by an outside vendor.

He stressed that "this is nothing trying to dishonor anybody." Pointing out that the Wall of Fame information exists on the kiosk and also on the airport's website, he said, "you can care about things in a variety of ways."

I get that things change and that change can be hard, even unwelcome. However, in a city struggling to remake itself by deploying a variety of strategies, including public art projects, I don't think it's a stretch to hold Martin, the airport authority and other stewards of public art in public places to a higher standard.

At the very least, we should expect some public discussion and input before changes are made. Generally, such a process leads to better outcomes.

Meanwhile, it's not too late to save the Wall of Fame. It appears that the ad was placed in such a way that the mural was not damaged, and Knapp says the mural can be removed intact when the baggage claim wall has to come down.

What happens next may well depend on you.

Pat Bywater can be reached at 870-1722 or pbywater@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Pat_Bywater.