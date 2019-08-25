After reading the Aug. 15 front page article addressing complaints about Aug. 13's protest, I felt a need to weigh in on behalf of all Americans who actually understand what our rights are in this great democracy. The First Amendment is simple, clear and has withstood 240-plus years of assault from many quarters, all of which have attempted to restrict the rights of the people in the name of political and/or monetary gains.

The amendment as set forth: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances."

Please take note that there are absolutely no restrictions or requirements placed on the citizenry, including petitioning for permission in the form of permits. Any attorney worth his pay, the ACLU and, hopefully, elected officials know that citizens can gather at any publicly owned place to peacefully express their grievances, be they against the government in general or a specific elected official. Requiring an application or permit flies directly in the face of rights protected by the First Amendment and has been successfully challenged and defeated by case law.

It is my hope that all Americans educate themselves as to their rights and duties under the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. If you don't own copies, it's well past time to acquire and read them. A thorough reading may serve as a reminder that the only focus of our founding fathers was to guarantee that the citizens remain free and the government never wield more or greater powers than the people. Sadly, this lesson appears to be lost at all levels of government and with many of our citizens.

It is a privilege to be an American; it is a duty to be a competent, educated American, ready and willing to stand up for your rights. I would suggest that our elected officials not waste too much of the taxpayers' dollars "reviewing the application process" for protests held at the courthouse. After all, the Beaver County Courthouse is a public building, owned, operated and paid for by the taxpayer. The First Amendment guarantees the people's right to peaceful assembly. The permit question is moot. Shall we move on to more pressing business of the county and stop dancing to the tune of a few complainants who appear to think rubber chickens are the most pressing issues we face?

Marion Tavernaris, Conway