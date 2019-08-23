Media reports have for years detailed the misery and debasement of human trafficking.

Criminals rake in vast sums by forcing the vulnerable — illegal immigrants, runaways, addicts — into sexual servitude. Not consenting adults selling their wares, human trafficking victims are recruited and controlled by force, fraud and coercion and then pimped out to paying customers, often in the guise of escort services or behind the doors of massage parlors.

Now a federal human trafficking investigation triggered by reports of underage females offering sex acts in a Florida massage parlor has landed here in an innocuous-looking brick house on Peninsula Drive.

Authorities say a massage parlor, 1407 Massage, is connected to a network of Asian massage parlors in Florida, Virginia and Pennsylvania where illegal immigrants were forced into prostitution. A Florida businessman, David C. Williams, 41, of Pensacola, Florida, has been charged in U.S. District Court in Florida with multiple federal counts, including money laundering and harboring illegal aliens for commercial advantage or private commercial gain.

Law enforcement raided 1407 Massage along with several other massage parlors in western Pennsylvania on Aug. 16 in connection with the investigation of Williams, as reporter Ed Palattella has detailed.

Court records do not detail what activities occurred at the Millcreek Township business. As recently as a week ago, a customer posted an online review complete with a wink emoji and praised its "great full-body massages."

The prospect of a business tied to human trafficking in this region, a place that prides itself as a welcoming haven of opportunity for new Americans, might be upsetting. But we should not be surprised.

Linda Lyons-King, executive director of SafeNet, put us on notice as recently as 2015 in an op-ed she penned. People are bought and sold for sex and labor in Erie. She knows, she said, because she has met them. Victims with real, shocking stories have turned to SafeNet for help, she said.

The suffering implicit in the legalese "harboring illegal aliens for commercial advantage" should serve as a call to action. The sexual exploitation of human trafficking victims is a scourge that occurs both behind closed doors and in plain sight in businesses Americans drive or stroll past every day. It offends at the deepest level because it robs victims of their agency and profits from the abuse of their bodies.

This case should spur heightened vigilance by law enforcement. Do the region's many massage parlors comply with the law? Who staffs them? Are they willing? Polaris, a nonprofit that fights human trafficking, says strong, exploiter-focused business regulations, such as curtailing hours of operation, can help combat human trafficking.

The rest of us should learn to recognize the signs of human trafficking. Our neighbors deserve better.