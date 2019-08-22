In an Aug. 14 letter, referring to an Aug. 11 letter, the writer ends with "I can't be the only one sick of the hate and anger."

The letter characterizes the use of the biblical words of Jesus as "throwing around Bible verse numbers." The writer admits that she "is not learned in the Bible; but here's how I see Jesus." This is similar to the old favorite expression: "I know what the Bible says, but here's what I think" — followed by who knows what.

To "throw around more Bible verses," please consider Mt. 10:34-36 and Luke 12:51-53. These verses deal with the matters of peace and division in the words which Jesus said.

The Aug. 11 letter questions how well Jesus would be accepted in today's America. Another question that is appropriate is, how well would Jesus be accepted into today's churches?

The strife is between the biblical perspective and the world's "enlightened" culture, which has crept, or worse, into many churches.

Richard D. Hogan, Economy