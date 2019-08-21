The recent tragedies of mass murders using assault rifles has again renewed the call for a total ban on these weapons. However, that is a fool's errand. There are numerous ways, unfortunately, to murder large numbers of people.

There is a Clint Eastwood movie, "The Outlaw Josey Wales," in which the title character carries six pistols at one time giving him 36 six-shots before having to reload. With today's weaponry, a shooter can carry six pistols, and have the capacity of shooting upwards of 64 shots before reloading.

And unlike the single-shot revolver in cowboy movies, a shooter today can carry extra magazines and reload in seconds. What is the answer to preventing mass shootings? For a start, it is time for all businesses to install metal detectors and have armed guards monitoring the entrances.

Expensive? Of course, but human life is precious. Will some people voice their objection to an armed guard because it upsets them? Sure, but let them stay at home and shop on the internet.

Schools must rigorously monitor their students for signs of aberrant behavior. And if detected, the student must be sent for mandatory psychological evaluation. Of course, the schools must have the metal detectors and armed guards, plus eliminate multiple entrances. Certain parents will complain about armed guards and metal detectors. Fine. Home school your child.

These are only two suggestions. But they are a positive start. Banning assault rifles is only political bantering. For the record, I do not own such a weapon.

William F. Towey

Trevose