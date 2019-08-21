Recently, I received my driver's license renewal so thinking I could get my Real ID at the same time, I gathered seven items from the checklist.

After my number was called, I showed all the information to the agent. When asked if I was married twice changing my name, I told him yes, but since I couldn't tell him the location in West Virginia 70 years ago where I entered into a failed marriage, but divorced in Beaver County, I was refused the ID.

Didn't seem to make any difference that I was employed on an U.S. Air Force Base for three years. I was married to two military men and lived on two military bases. Also, I was employed by the U.S. Department of Commerce for 27 years with a security clearance.

I can't even begin to count how many government buildings I entered in those years, but still the government doesn't ID me "Real." Although in my 88th year, I do not plan on traveling out of the country I will renew my passport, return to the center and attempt to get a Real ID.

Marjorie Meehan, Hopewell Township