Hey Intelligencer, wake up and listen to your readers! I'm not the only subscriber to complain about your lack of coverage on the Phillies. We all have our go-to sections of the paper, mine happens to be the sports. Once again, I opened Friday's paper for the Phillies news and found it on the last page.

Why am I mad? The Phillies had a fantastic come-from-behind ninth inning team win, ending with Bryce Harper hitting a walk-off grand slam. The celebration was wild. I didn't see one picture of that memory.

What I did see on the front page of the sports section was a huge picture and article of the Washington Nationals win from Tuesday. Yes, I said Tuesday's game. Intelligencer, if you don't know, the Phillies just swept the Central Division leading Chicago Cubs. That puts the Phillies one game out of the wild race.

Does The Intelligencer even care about what its readers have to say? Do they want to make the paper better? I guess time will tell.

Nancy Bach

Hatboro