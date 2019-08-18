We've frequently been critics of state officials when it comes to public education, among other things. And we believe Pennsylvania still has a long way to go in making public school funding adequate and fair.

That said, the Erie School Board owes those same state officials some good faith in the aftermath of Harrisburg providing an additional $14 million a year in funding to give the Erie School District a path out of its years-long financial crisis. On Wednesday night, the board snubbed them instead.

The legislation that granted the $14 million required the district to work with a state-appointed financial administrator on a fiscal improvement plan to be approved by the state secretary of education. The legislation also gave Education Secretary Pedro Rivera the power to have that administrator, Charles Zogby, take over the district's operations if the School Board balked at implementing the provisions of the plan.

On Wednesday, the board did just that in two separate votes. In doing so, school directors started a game of chicken with the state and raised questions about what, and whom, their priorities are.

The School Board voted, 7-1, to reject eliminating a union-friendly policy for bidding construction jobs that was aimed at lowering district costs. It also failed, in a 4-4 vote with one member absent, to approve a proposal to seek bids to possibly outsource custodial work, also in search of major savings.

Zogby called the vote on custodial services "very troublesome." And a spokesman for the Department of Education on Thursday told reporter Ed Palattella that officials there were discussing what to do in the face of the School Board's defiance.

In addition to snubbing the district's state benefactors, school directors also raised questions about whether they fully grasp that the district remains in precarious financial condition and that reverting to the status quo could drag it back into the red and force even bigger tax increases than called for in the district's financial plan. The votes also suggest that directors aren't fully clear that's what beneficial for students and cost-effective for taxpayers should be their top priority.

School Board members did indicate Friday that they would reconsider the implications of one of those votes. The board has scheduled a special meeting at noon on Monday to revisit the vote on bids for custodial services.

State officials have signaled that the provision, which could lead to savings estimated at up to $700,000, is more important to them than the change to construction bidding. Schools Superintendent Brian Polito told Palattella that he believes reversing that vote would end the threat of a state takeover.

The district's path to financial stability remains narrow. The School Board must put the needs of students and taxpayers first.