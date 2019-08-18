Am I the only resident of Beaver County that is embarrassed and ashamed by the national news coverage of the clown show that took place in Potter Township on Tuesday?

What must the country think of us? This campaign rally, disguised as a speech on energy, incurred costs for logistics and security that should be borne by the RNC and Trump campaign and not the humble taxpayers of this county. The ridiculous display was more quacker factory than cracker plant. Is it too much to expect our government officials to bill the proper entities?

Furthermore, is my math fuzzy or does $1.65 billion in tax subsidies for 500-600 jobs compute to approximately a cost of $2.75 million per job to Pennsylvania taxpayers? Which politicians thought this was a good idea? This is for the privilege of the possibility for pipeline explosions (already happening), contamination of well water and our irreplaceable Ohio River, and God-knows-what to the air we breathe. What an obscenity!

Mary Trimmer, Hopewell Township