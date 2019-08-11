Explain to me why the “squad” is allowed to say anything against our president.

These four women have said the ugliest things about everything he does and even refuse to call him president. He is only an occupant of the White House.

They say he is a disaster on his immigration policy, our economy, foreign relations, disregards our constitution, call him a racist and everything detrimental to our country. Then when he retaliates, he is being unfair and picking on these poor women. Please!

Rita Gavert, Beaver