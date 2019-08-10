Growth spurt: When many people think of manufacturing in the Erie region, they likely don't picture the scene at AirBorn Inc.'s plant in Lake City. Employees work in an air-conditioned room at stations equipped with microscopes.

If all goes as planned, there will be a lot more of them making precision electrical connectors used in applications from deep-water drilling to fighter jets. Company officials and employees joined this week for a ceremonial groundbreaking for a $3.7 million expansion that's expected to create about 250 new jobs there over the next three years.

The employee-owned AirBorn, based in Texas, is financing most of the project. But company officials credited state officials for providing some financial incentives.

The Lake City expansion project is the largest of three taking place at AirBorn locations. That's what happens, company President Michael Cole told employees, when sales grow 35 percent and 18 percent respectively over the past two years.

"The company is growing," Cole said in thanking employees. "Times are good."

Same old song: Erie Coke Corp. has every right to due process. But its fight to avoid closure because of a long history of environmental violations can be a little hard to stomach.

In court filings this week, the company painted a dire picture of lost jobs and damage to Erie's economy. Attached to that were claims that the company "is so close to the finish line" in bringing the plant into environmental compliance.

That characterization doesn't really match what the company's witnesses testified to before the state Environmental Hearing Board, which is considering Erie Coke's appeal of the state Department of Environmental Protection's decision not to renew its operating permit.

We don't take lightly the prospect of job losses and related economic fallout if Erie Coke is shut down. But the company's promises of compliance don't carry much credibility.

"For years, these violations have subjected the environment and residents of the city of Erie to ongoing emissions of particulate matter and coke oven gas," the DEP said in its own legal brief. "Erie Coke's own witnesses testified that there is no end in sight."

Taking flight: First Lt. Catherine Stark understands the attention she's getting as the first female pilot to be assigned to the U.S. Marine Corps' squadron training to replace existing fighter jets with the F-35 Lightning II. But that's not her focus.

"I don't want to downplay it," she said this week. "But I don't think it's that big of a deal."

Stark, 24, is an Erie native and 2012 graduate of Mercyhurst Preparatory School. She soon will begin training to fly the F-35 in Lemoore, California.

As you might guess, her parents, Bud and Beata Stark of Erie, are very proud.

"It's incredible," Bud Stark said. "She's just an amazing girl."