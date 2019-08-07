The summer months have been filled with political theater, as Democratic debates have dominated 2020 elections coverage. But with so much focus on the presidential race, not enough attention is being paid to the Senate races that will determine the fate of the next president's agenda.

On the surface, the Senate map in 2020 is favorable to Democrats. After defending 22 seats in the 2018 midterms, including 10 in states that President Trump won two years earlier, the Democrats will be on offense in 2020, with Republicans holding 22 of the 34 seats up for grabs. Democrats look to have outstanding pickup opportunities in Colorado and Maine, both states where Hillary Clinton prevailed in 2016, and in Arizona, where they won a Senate race last year. They also have a chance to compete in several states that are trending blue, such as Texas and Georgia, and where Trump's support is weakening.

But picking up the four seats required to win the majority remains a tall order, especially with Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., facing a tough reelection battle. To stand a chance, Democrats will have to field the strongest candidates possible in every winnable race. And, on that front, they are currently falling short, with a number of top recruits, such as former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, declining to run.

In particular, the party's prospects have been damaged by several candidates who passed on Senate runs to launch quixotic presidential campaigns. Beto O'Rourke was one of the breakout stars of the midterm elections, coming within 3 points of unseating Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. He has failed to gain traction in the presidential race, but against Sen. John Cornyn, who is even less popular than Cruz, O'Rourke would have a shot to win.

Gov. Steve Bullock has already won three statewide elections in Montana, where he remains well liked. He is currently running for president and polling below 1 percent in the Democratic primary, but he would pose a serious threat to Republican Sen. Steve Daines's re-election chances.

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper finds himself in an almost identical position to Bullock, having won statewide twice. Despite flopping in the presidential race, a recent poll showed that he would be heavily favored to win the Democratic nomination if he opted to run for Senate against Republican incumbent Cory Gardner.

Not all of the news is discouraging for Democrats. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, has seen her approval rating tank during the Trump presidency, and Democrats have found a strong candidate to challenge her in state House Speaker Sara Gideon. Air Force veteran MJ Hegar is hoping to fill the void O'Rourke left behind in Texas, raising more than $1 million in the second quarter after launching her campaign this spring. And former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath is mounting a challenge to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who has become the most unpopular senator in the country.

Even if Democrats can't take McConnell's seat, it is difficult to overstate the importance of wresting control of the Senate from his hands. As majority leader, McConnell has stolen a Supreme Court seat and blown up the chamber's rules to help confirm right-wing judges. He has abdicated the Senate's role as a check on the executive branch and assented to Trump's many abuses of power. Since the midterms, he has turned the upper chamber into a "legislative graveyard," and fought any common-sense measures to deal with the metastasizing gun violence, proudly branding himself as the "grim reaper" of Democratic policies.

"What separates him from the garden-variety politicians — what makes him a radical," writes Adam Jentleson, a former top aide to former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., "are the lengths he is willing to go" to maintain his grip on power.

It is easy to imagine a scenario in which Americans wake up on Nov. 4, 2020, having elected a Democratic president and House majority. But as long as McConnell and a Trumpist majority hold the Senate, the bold ideas that Democrats are campaigning on will be dead on arrival. If they hope to advance progressive goals, Democrats have to fight for the Senate with as much urgency as they're fighting to defeat the president himself.

Katrina vanden Heuvel, editor and publisher of the Nation magazine, writes a weekly column for The Post. She has also edited or co-edited several books, including “The Change I Believe In: Fighting for Progress in the Age of Obama” (2011) and “Meltdown: How Greed and Corruption Shattered Our Financial System and How We Can Recover” (2009).