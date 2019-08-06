Your weekly television guide missed the boat big time. You completely omitted any reference to the FINA Swimming World Championships that finished last Sunday and the U.S. Nationals which were held last week.

The sports ticker page in Sunday's paper dedicated three full columns to the FINA championships, but not one mention of the television broadcasts. I guess the Eagles, Phillies and other professional sports are more important that our up-and-coming Olympic-caliber swimmers beating the world.

Bill Olson

Holland