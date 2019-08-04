I would like to bring up the fact that President Trump sucks at being a racist. His detractors keep using the “race card” on him so let’s look at the evidence:

1.) In the many years that the president was in the business world not one credible complaint of racism was ever brought against him.

2.) While a businessman in New York City, he would pal around with black boxing promoter Don King. Also at that time, the founder of the “race card,” the Rev. Al Sharpton and the Rev. Jesse Jackson kept company with Trump and never a charge of racism against the president was ever leveled.

3.) Last week, the president met with 20 black American faith leaders led by Dr. Alveda King, the niece of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The black leaders left the meeting and issued a joint statement that said that the president was not a racist.

4.) Black unemployment is at record lows, and black employment is at record highs. The president is currently negotiating the release of a black rapper from a Sweden jail.

5.) The president is a pro-life president, thereby saving the lives of tens of thousands of black babies.

If the president is a racist, he is certainly a terrible one.

Paul Strano, Freedom