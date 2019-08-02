Mayor Joe Schember's administration is seeking artists who might be interested in colorfully sprucing up several signal cabinets and utility boxes near Perry Square.

The city of Erie has drawn inspiration from Jacksonville, Florida — specifically, the efforts of one artist there — as part of a plan to brighten the area near Perry Square.

Mayor Joe Schember's administration is seeking artists from throughout the region who might be interested in a new public art project that would colorfully spruce up several signal cabinets and utility boxes near the downtown park.

The selected artist/team of artists will be paid up to $3,000 for the work. A request for proposals on the city's Facebook page states:

"Artwork for this project will be incorporated into vinyl wraps covering a total of six signal cabinets and utility boxes in Perry Square. Funds were made available through grants from Erie Arts and Culture and Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts as well as additional funding provided by Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

"We are looking for artists with strong portfolios that are flexible and available to collaborate with project stakeholders on design and able to present their artwork in a print-ready digital format. An artist or team of artists will be selected that will create and submit a design proposal based on community and stakeholder input. The artist will be expected to lead the production of the artwork from concept to delivery. The fabrication and installation of vinyl wraps is not part of the artist's work."

The artwork, according to city officials, should speak to what makes Erie unique and celebrate community and diversity. Proposals will be accepted through Aug. 8.

"We are doing this because public art is an important part of community development," said Renee Lamis, Schember's chief of staff. "We want to create a sense of place that draws people in and inspires them to stay here and get involved in Erie's rebirth."

The Schember administration's plan is inspired by the work of Karen Kurycki, a Jacksonville designer and illustrator who earlier this year transformed several traffic boxes in that city into vibrant art pieces as part of the Jacksonville Downtown Investment Authority's Urban Arts Project.

Her work focuses on that city's contributions to the music industry.

In a June Instagram post, Kurycki mentioned that Jacksonville and the surrounding region has a long, varied impact on popular music, including the ragtime, blues and jazz of artists like Rainey and Jelly Roll Morton; the rock of bands like Lynyrd Skynrd and The Allman Brothers; and the bass-heavy southern hip-hop of the Quad City DJs, 95 South and other acts.

"I am truly honored to call attention to some of this history through my art," Kurycki wrote.

Lamis said roughly a half-dozen artists have expressed interest in the Erie project but the city hopes to draw much more interest.

Proposals can be emailed to the city's Traffic Engineering Department at erietrafficengineering@gmail.com.

If you followed my Instagram stories from Monday you might have seen me posting about the installation of my traffic box project for the Downtown Investment Authority's Urban Arts Project. I was selected for this project about a year ago and was given the opportunity to create art based on the public's feedback about Jacksonville. While I was unable to attend the community meeting in person, I am thankful for my sister, @alwaysakatie, who was able to attend and took very detailed notes of the discussion. Based on the feedback, it sounded like people were craving more of a connection to their city—that they love Jacksonville and know it has a lot of history, but a lot of that history has been forgotten over the years and they felt there was nothing that really defined us as a city. After a lot of thought, discussion and research, I decided I wanted to celebrate the legacy of past and present Jacksonville musical artists from all different genres and eras—including Blues, Jazz, Southern Rock, Hip Hop and Pop—I want to celebrate the artists who are tied to Jacksonville but have made an impact far beyond this city. From the Johnson brothers' Lift Every Voice, to Ma Rainey, Jelly Roll Morton, Blind Blake, and all of the amazing artists who came out of the early 1900s in LaVilla when it was considered the Harlem of the South, to the fact that Jacksonville is considered the home of Southern Rock (Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Allman Brothers Band, and many more), to the Classics IV who wrote Spooky, Stormy, and Traces, to early/mid-90s Hip Hop and Miami Bass sound with the 69 Boyz, Quad City DJ's and 95South. While the process for this project wasn't always easy, I am so happy with how these turned out, and I am truly honored to call attention to some of this history through my art. If you happen to be downtown on Forsyth or Bay Street near the Florida Theatre be sure to check them out up close to learn a little bit about Jax's rich music history.

