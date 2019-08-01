While Democrat Elijah Cummings and his wife are being investigated for financial irregularities, Cummings castigates border patrol agents for not doing enough. Agents are going into their own pockets to provide diapers for little kids being detained at the border.

Rosemarie Kaupp, Warrington

Intel keeps subjecting readers to ridiculous Trump-bashing letters and opinions. I realize there are lots of bored, impotent men out there, but what you print should have some fact-based reality. Printing garbage again and again won’t make it real.

Stephanie Reilly, Warrington

Is there something in the drinking water in Doylestown Borough? Lots of letters and vents from residents concerned about what is said about “the Squad.” They don’t seem to mind what “the Squad” says and writes about Jews and Israel.

Frank Thomas, Hatboro