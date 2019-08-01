During Tuesday’s debate, the Democrats droned on about NRA, assault weapons and mass shootings when asked about gun control. None had the guts to talk about gun violence in Democratic-controlled cities, which have more gun deaths every year than mass shootings.

Stuart Levine, Levittown

In these Democratic debates, the 20 candidates, with the exception of Bernie Sanders, are auditioning for the vice presidential spot. Sanders will continue to enjoy residing in his land of fantasy. Stay tuned.

Mary Brady, Lower Makefield

“Wolf warns of food stamp cuts." So dramatic, and feeds the left's hatred of Trump. Of course, the logic is spelled out on Page 2, but editors know that many don’t finish an article after they have their beliefs coddled on Page 1.

Chuck Ellis, Lower Makefield