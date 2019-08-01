Erie Downtown Development Corp. CEO John Persinger has a go-to phrase when he talks about what the EDDC is trying to accomplish via real estate development in Erie's core.

"We want to shock the market back to life," he told reporter Jim Martin this week.

Now the EDDC is preparing to generate further wattage toward that goal. As Martin detailed, it is expected to add four buildings totaling 65,000 square feet to its downtown holdings over the next few weeks.

They will be added to an EDDC portfolio that also includes eight parcels along North Park Row across from Perry Square. Those properties total about 100,000 square feet.

The pending deals are for three buildings in the 400 block of State Street and one in the first block of East Fifth Street. The EDDC will pay a total of $1.8 million for those properties.

Persinger said the investment group — seeded with $27 million in private capital — expects to invest $17 million to $20 million to buy and renovate its latest acquisitions. That's in addition to a total of up to $39 million in investment planned for the North Park Row properties.

Investments of that scale downtown don't make sense strictly speaking amid the weak fundamentals of the current real estate market. Such projects don't "pencil out" in standard financing channels because the finished properties will be worth less than what's being invested in them.

That's the gap the EDDC is trying to fill with its "patient capital" and other unconventional financing tools and tax incentives, including federal Opportunity Zones and the city of Erie's newly expanded local tax abatement program for commercial and residential projects. The EDDC's ambition is to create a critical mass of such development downtown that's sufficient to buoy the market and draw other investment that will take on a life of its own.

The latest property acquisitions are another big step in that direction. Persinger said he expects renovation work to begin on all of the properties it's assembling within a year.

The EDDC faced public backlash earlier this year when it informed three restaurants in the North Park Row properties that their leases would not be renewed when they expire this fall. The State Street and East Fifth Street projects portend similar disruption for existing commercial and residential tenants.

Let's be clear: Transformational development on that scale cannot be accomplished without disrupting the status quo. But it's welcome that EDDC officials appear to be taking a more proactive approach.

Nicole Reitzell, the EDDC's vice president of community engagement, said its property management firm is providing relocation assistance to tenants, and the EDDC board voted to establish a $75,000 assistance fund for affected tenants.