The Great Lakes and the states that surround them are home to 107 million people and a $6 trillion economy, much of it organized around vast, imperiled inland seas that hold 84 percent of the nation's fresh surface water.

They harbor another highly coveted trove — 25 percent of the Electoral College and key swing states, including Pennsylvania, expected to be among the handful of states nationwide to determine the outcome of the 2020 presidential race.

Pundits and pols alike engaged in hand-wringing about the overlooked pain of Great Lakes Rust Belt voters following President Donald Trump's surprise 2016 win. The rebirth of the manufacturing glory days he promised failed to materialize. But the region, including Erie, whose fate is inextricably linked to the health of its Presque Isle beaches, Lake Erie waters and port, still has urgent needs the federal government should answer to enable the lakes' overdue recovery.

Five Democratic Great Lakes governors, including Pennsylvania's Tom Wolf, on Monday put forward a "2020 Presidential Agenda" for the Great Lakes that could protect its greatest resource — Great Lakes waters imperiled by pollution, failing infrastructure and climate change — and support the growth and prosperity the region deserves.

It was not a cynical exercise, but a savvy, focused use of clout at an opportune political crossroads. Republican governors of Ohio and Indiana and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York failed to sign on, which is a shame because it is a forward-looking agenda that both parties would be smart to embrace.

The governors want $179 billion to fund backlogged infrastructure improvements to clean up Great Lakes waters and repair public water systems, some poisoned by lead. They seek to boost from $300 million to $475 million funding for the effective Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, a move that Erie's U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly and Sen. Bob Casey have rightly embraced via bipartisan bills.

They also seek controls to stop invasive species from wreaking havoc on Great Lakes fisheries, a $7 billion business. They also demand federal support for ports, including the $900 million needed to modernize the Soo Locks in Michigan, integral to national supply chains.

And of special local interest, they want the federal government to help the states surrounding Lake Erie aggressively reduce the nutrient pollution that fuels dangerous toxic algae blooms.

So much current political rhetoric distracts voters from the elemental issues that shape their lives. We credit the governors for championing relevant, urgently needed policy and funding priorities for the next president.

It is difficult to imagine a more important litmus test for candidates courting the Erie vote than the health of our Lake Erie. Ask them. Do they stand with the Great Lakes, and more importantly, how?