I applaud Joe Adams Sr.'s letter published July 26, "Who's the real 'school yard bully'?" I agree with his thoughts completely. Let's stop throwing mud and allow our president to continue "Making America Great Again."

Sherrie Smith, Bensalem

While the rest of the world recognizes our oceans are choked with plastics, the Trump store continues to sell plastic straws with the laser-engraved "TRUMP" for $10. Our just-for-profit president strikes again. Let's vote him out while we still can.

Art Miller, Newtown

Here are some facts: I was bullied as a child and teenager. I belonged to a political party for decades. I now belong to no political party.

Tom Drexler, Fairless Hills

