Recently, we’ve seen several letters complaining about the “socialism” of the Democrats versus the “whatever you want to call their policies” of the Republicans. Let us look at what it means to be a Republican or supporter of Donald Trump these days:

We need to start with the understanding that whatever Trump says is what the Republicans believe. We know this to be a fact since no Republican in office will refute anything Trump says.

There were four exceptions, one of whom was Brian Fitzpatrick, who, shockingly, actually spoke out against Trump’s racist attacks against the four new Democratic congresswomen whom Trump despises so much. We know Trump — and consequently the Republicans — to be racist since he introduced his campaign with racist statements labeling all Mexicans as rapists and murderers.

Of course, he was a big supporter and proponent of the racist and false birther movement. We also don’t want to forget Trump’s complaints about his inability to get a fair trial due to the Mexican heritage of the trial judge. We don’t need to go into his latest racist comments.

Next, we can look at the support among Republicans who condone the sexual assault of women. We are all familiar with Trump’s famous proclamation that women “let you grab them by the (expletive)" when you’re a star. Many Republicans did not come out against that statement. We also know Trump has paid off, or arranged to have payoffs made for, women with whom he has had affairs. Again, the Republicans don’t seem to have any issues with this.

Lastly on this topic, we have Trump’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. Trump has proclaimed in the past that Epstein is a “terrific guy” and “a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” Obviously, he was aware of Epstein’s pedophilia interests. They used to be such good friends that Trump had a private party with just Epstein and 28 women at Mar-a-Lago.

One of the biggest issues we heard during the Obama years — as he was repairing the economy, after it was destroyed by the policies of the Republicans — was the size of the deficit. While the deficits were decreasing under Obama, they are once again booming under Trump. Funny, we aren’t hearing any complaints from so-called conservatives as Trump’s deficits skyrocket under a “booming” economy.

Finally, we know Trump has no problem accepting election assistance from a foreign adversary and wouldn’t really think about letting the FBI know. Not only do the Republicans fully support this stance, but Sen. Mitch McConnell just shot down a bill that would require federal candidates to report such foreign contact.

The list could go on forever. Corruption, the inability to make one single deal (by the superior dealmaker), environmental destruction, the growth of fascist/nationalistic violence, etc.

The fact is, if you support Donald Trump and the Republican Party, you support all of these things supported by Trump and those who worship him. You are in favor of racism, sexual molestation of women, increased deficits, violent attacks and murders by right-wing extremists, and interference in our elections by foreign enemies of the United States. This is what it means to be a Trump disciple.

Chuck Theisen is a resident of Sellersville.