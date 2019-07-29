I think a more accurate explanation of many Trump supporters’ devotion to him (Mullane, July 25) is that some people don’t mind being lied to as long as they like the lies, and the liar is catering to and confirming their biases.

Larry Haft, Langhorne

On the headline, “No exoneration,” government prosecutors never exonerate anyone. The Constitutional presumption of innocence does that. Prosecutors charge if they have the evidence or don’t if they don’t. Juries rule guilty or not guilty, never innocent.

George Sweeney, Levittown

Noah Feldman's commentary "Mueller's testimony was as confusing as his report" was a fairer assessment than your front-page article "No exoneration" by AP reporters. It was clear Mueller didn't write the report and had problems answering questions — refusing to answer questions 220 times.

Jean Oddis, Lower Makefield