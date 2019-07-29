LaPlaca will fight for welfare of animals



In these divided times, elections can be especially partisan, both at a national and local level. However, there's something most Americans have in common, regardless of political affiliation, and that's our love of animals. That's why it's refreshing to be able to support a candidate for the New Jersey Assembly like Gina LaPlaca, who has made animal rescue part of her life's work.

Gina has been fostering cats and kittens since her days in law school, when she was a volunteer for the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals. More recently, she adopted two rescue cats, and both worked and raised money for Camden Companions Animal Rescue. Then, on moving to Burlington County, she became a devoted supporter of the Burlington County Animal Shelter, including volunteering her time at events like "Sips and Tips for Tails."

I know that when Gina is elected as our assemblywoman in November, along with running mate Mark Natale, they will enthusiastically support animal welfare organizations, including using their position to help educate people about the importance of socialization, fostering, and open-minded adoption of rescue animals. Gina is also determined to strengthen laws dealing with animal abuse.

I am the owner of two rescue cats and am also about to foster a dog for the first time, so animal rescue is important to me, as it is to many like-minded residents of the 8th Legislative District. I'm proud that Assemblywoman Gina LaPlaca will focus on issues that unite her constituents, rather than those that divide them.

Anna M. Evans

Hainesport

Mueller clearly was not well during hearings



As congressional hearings usually go, the judiciary and intelligence ones with victim Robert Mueller providing reluctant testimony again confirmed that politics is not only dirty, it is filthy.

Were the majority of interrogators not residing in their own minds, someone would have questioned the state of Mueller's health. Unless he usually appears and speaks as an illness-challenged 95-year-old, he was not well. Did anyone even wonder?

We need to follow not Donald Trump, but Michelle Obama. Go high, not low.

Ann J. Hulyo

Cinnaminson