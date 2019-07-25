College loan forgiveness is a flawed idea

The Democratic Party's 2020 platform of free college loan forgiveness, which seems to have the backing of most if not all of the presidential candidates, along with many governors and state legislatures, is inherently flawed.

If nothing else, it is a slap in the face to those who worked through school and borrowed and repaid their loans by working and earning on their own, even though many worked several jobs, many unrelated to the degrees they received.

Not to mention those who chose military service and worked on degrees on their off-duty time or applied their job training toward their degrees, and mostly continued their education after their discharge using post-service benefits such as the GI Bill.

Please do not support those who would disgrace the hardworking Americans who believe in paying for what they receive.

Salvatore J. Fonte

Pemberton Township