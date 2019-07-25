Most of the Democrat presidential candidates demand a quick $15 minimal wage. Although such roseate promises will indubitably entice voters, the long-term negative consequences far outweigh the short-term benefits.

Progressives continually cite the family of four unable live on a single federal minimum wage salary of $7.25 per hour. A fair assumption. Yet, only 3.75 million Americans earn this minimum wage. This constitutes less than 3% of all U.S. workers: 79% are part-time jobs, 62% were enrolled in school or college, the average family income of these minimum wage workers exceeded $66,000, only 5% were married and only 22% lived below the poverty line.

Furthermore, over 60% of poor Americans do not work at all and would not be affected by minimum wage changes. In short, the minimum wage “victim” class is extremely small.

Minimum wage jobs were never meant to support families, especially large families. They were primarily intended for summer jobs, second jobs, part-time jobs and supplemental income. During college I earned $1.25/hour cutting lawns. My sons earned $4.50/hour at Burger King and my grandson wants to work at Chick-fil-A for $8/hour. These were not planned career jobs for any of us.

If unskilled workers receive $15, why would anyone complete trade or business school to earn $14? They could make more flipping burgers. Logic dictates that those earning over $15 would demand proportional equivalent increases, otherwise there would be zero incentive to acquire any trade or skill.

Many industries like agriculture, restaurants and retail are labor intense. To stay in business these companies will automate, use robots and/or cut hours for existing employees. A parking valet will be replaced by self parking. Fast food servers will be replaced by self service. Overall, the number of businesses and employees will decrease significantly if the $15 minimum is imposed.

Many people who have immigrated to the U.S. illegally are either paid the minimum wage or paid “under the table.” Increasing the minimum wage to $15 will exacerbate the number of people who have immigrated to the U.S. illegally seeking $15 minimum wage jobs or incentivize dishonest employers to pay them “under the table” to avoid paying the higher minimum. Either way spells disaster for existing U.S. workers.

Many liberals believe businesses will simply absorb additional salary and benefit costs resulting from the imposition of a $15 minimum wage. This is extremely naïve — most will simply raise prices to avoid bankruptcy or extreme profit loss.

President Trump is currently engaged in a grueling trade war with China which has caused the U.S. to lose many jobs, especially manufacturing. If our costs and prices increase more than inflation as a result of imposed minimum wages we will certainly lose more jobs to China with its endless supply of cheap labor.

In his Letter to the Editor published June 30, former congressional candidate Scott Wallace noted failure to raise the federal minimum wage has eroded purchasing power and precluded keeping up with inflation. I suspect I disagree with Wallace on virtually every political issue, but I believe his comment is accurate. The federal minimum wage hasn’t been raised in years. It should be increased or decreased with inflation or deflation, even retroactively because the prices of goods and services acquired with part-time or second jobs also changes with inflation.

The minimum wage should be based on sound economics, not what a perceived victim needs to survive. Not having babies one cannot care for or afford is not rocket science. If the family of four living on a minimum wage gets $15/hour, will they demand $20/hour if they have two more children?

Determining minimum wages based on perceived needs rather than skill is reminiscent of Karl Marx’s slogan, “From each according to his ability: To each according to his need.

Holland resident Rick Staedtler, is a CPA, a 22 year Army and Vietnam veteran and owner of an energy business.