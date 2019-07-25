The July 7 guest opinion "Thank you, Bucks, for knocking out hunger" emphasizes the generosity of the people of Bucks County for the support received by the United Way campaign monetarily and with volunteer support for the Bucks Knocks Out Hunger program. Wherein those who have — not necessarily in abundance — provide so that those who have less or not at all, may receive without judgment the blessing of something as simple as a meal.

This to me, spoke to the traditional generous nature I have steadfastly held as one of the true pillars of the majority of Americans I have both met and seen in action. This sense of concern was also not limited to the confines of the U.S. proper but extended globally.

Next to it, "Democrats throwing immigration facts to the wind" was a stark reality of the current political atmosphere in America. It is nothing more than blind, bias, party political rhetoric being regurgitated by someone not interested enough to have the facts nor the empathic skills or compassion for the plight of those less fortunate than themselves.

It offered nothing to further the conversation or resolutions, so we are left with what most decent Americans find disgusting: indifference.

During the 1983 Tamil refugee resettlement during the Sri Lankan, India, bitter ethnic fighting, refugees sought asylum in sympathetic foreign countries such as mine, Canada.

Two of those immigrants are now proud parents of both my cardiologist and respiratoriologist. The moral: You never know who the next Mary and Joseph you refuse to admit to your stable with concrete floors included will be.

Gerard Cosgrove is a resident of Toronto.